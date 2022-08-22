Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.32

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 52514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.