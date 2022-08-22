Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 391,637 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $24.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.