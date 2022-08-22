TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of Trinity Industries worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

