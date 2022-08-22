TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 335 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,711,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

AMGN stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.01. 29,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

