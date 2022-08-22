TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $305.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

