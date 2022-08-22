TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. 26,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

