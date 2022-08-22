TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.07 on Monday, hitting $417.29. 166,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.70 and a 200 day moving average of $418.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

