TCTC Holdings LLC Has $28.56 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $28,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.21. 937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,107. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

