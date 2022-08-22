TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,563,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,190,000 after acquiring an additional 272,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 208.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 28,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400,667. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

