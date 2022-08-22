TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.51. 67,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

