TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 83 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.41. 105,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $197.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.