TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 163 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $28,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,107. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

