Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.
Target Price Performance
Shares of Target stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.96. 4,609,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,815. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 672,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,193,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,139,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Target by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Articles
