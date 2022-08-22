Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.96. 4,609,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,815. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 672,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,193,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,139,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Target by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

