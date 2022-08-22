Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.66

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 22130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
