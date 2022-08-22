Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 49,999 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the period. Bioventus comprises about 5.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.08% of Bioventus worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 333,795 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,292. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $644.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Company Profile



Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

