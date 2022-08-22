Tamarack Advisers LP Cuts Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in RadNet by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 622,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RadNet by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 190,570 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 799,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RadNet by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 476,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 79,872 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.65. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,282. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.