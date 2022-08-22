Tamarack Advisers LP Buys Shares of 75,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,840,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 180,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.