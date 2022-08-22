Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 145,000 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. SomaLogic makes up 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of SomaLogic worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,438,734 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,465 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,437,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 883,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,841. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

