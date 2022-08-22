Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,549 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DOC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 19,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,330 shares of company stock worth $439,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

