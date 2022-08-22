Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 59,788 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,788 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

