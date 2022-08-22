Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 17,273 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.45% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 476,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,531. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.