Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 12,399 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC traded down $4.62 on Monday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $140.44.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

