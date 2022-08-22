Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies makes up about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $31,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 3.6 %

PIPR stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.79. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

