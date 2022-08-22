Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.04% of Comfort Systems USA worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,222. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

