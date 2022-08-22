Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.67% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $38,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.90. 9,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

