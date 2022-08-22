Systematic Financial Management LP Has $46.62 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,023 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $46,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.75. 13,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,084. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

