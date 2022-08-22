Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. ASGN comprises 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of ASGN worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.59. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

