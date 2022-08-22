Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $98.68 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00257519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,412,911 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

