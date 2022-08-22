Syntropy Price Hits $0.0690 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Syntropy has a total market cap of $40.40 million and approximately $120,877.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,399,081 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

