Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Increased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $357.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,485. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

