Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Swop has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $26,831.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770666 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,542,291 coins and its circulating supply is 2,453,488 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
