Switch (ESH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

Switch (ESH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Switch has a market capitalization of $97,919.87 and approximately $45.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00495248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.02022282 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005287 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag.

Buying and Selling Switch

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.