Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Senior Officer Purchases C$21,580.00 in Stock

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Jordaan acquired 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,580.

Superior Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

SGI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,794. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

