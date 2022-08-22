Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $847,484.16 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00720785 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,949,128 coins and its circulating supply is 47,249,128 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

