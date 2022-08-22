Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,055. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.