StoneX Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,420 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $31.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

