StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.3 %

VOD stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.07. 365,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,668. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

