StoneX Group Inc. Sells 84,267 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,267 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 982.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,865 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:EZU traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $37.42. 2,607,222 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.