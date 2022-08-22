StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stake Decreased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,921 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for about 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $89,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in StoneX Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $95.34 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,909,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,631 shares of company stock worth $7,908,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

