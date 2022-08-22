StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153,571 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up about 0.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.8 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,059. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.