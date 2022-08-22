StoneX Group Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,165.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 9.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.27. 438,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.86. The firm has a market cap of $438.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

