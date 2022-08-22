StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.84. 45,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

