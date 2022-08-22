StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 3.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after buying an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,662. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

