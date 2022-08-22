StockNews.com Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFY. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

INFY opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 51.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

