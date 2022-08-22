StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

