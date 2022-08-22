StockNews.com Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Trading Down 1.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

