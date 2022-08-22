StockNews.com Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
RADA has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.
RADA opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.87 million, a P/E ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
