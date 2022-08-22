StockNews.com Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

RADA has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

RADA opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.87 million, a P/E ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,011,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 198,272 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 199,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 282.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 1,072,920 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 166,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,142,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

