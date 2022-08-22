StockNews.com Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

