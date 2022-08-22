StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

