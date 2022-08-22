Stewart Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,297 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

